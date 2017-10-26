Rome

Electoral law 'bunga bunga' say M5S, PD-FI same gang (2)

'Final user always the same'

Rome, October 26 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said Thursday the Rosatellum election law going through parliament was a "bunga bunga" law and that the Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) were in the "same gang". The M5S Senate whip said "this is a bunga-bunga law, an orgy of multiple candidates in which the final user is always the same," referring to one of Berlusconi's sex cases. "You are the same gang, without ideas, without programmes, but with the same project, keeping your seats to continue to feed off a nation that is on its last legs". The M5S claims the Rosatellum, which encourages coalitions, has been designed to keep them out of power in next year's general election. Many of them also claim that Matteo Renzi's PD will team up with Berlusconi's FI in a grand coalition after an inconclusive election result. The M5S staged a blindfold protest outside the Pantheon Wednesday against the Rosatellum and the way it was being rammed through parliament, by confidence votes.

