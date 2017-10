Carabiniere gets 6 yrs for sexual violence (2)

Bologna, October 25 - A Carabiniere serving in Modena, now 42, was sentenced to six and a half years in jail Wednesday for raping a 20-year-old woman in 2012 in the toilets of a night club near Modena. The Carabiniere, who denied the charges, raped the woman after she had been on a night out with friends, the court ruled. The police officer did not deny the sex but claimed it was consensual. The Union of Italian Women (UDI), a feminist group, stood as civil plaintiff in the case and was awarded provisional damages of 10,000 euros.