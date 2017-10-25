12 women 'victims of sexual harassment by MEPs' pen letter (2)

Strasbourg, October 25 - Twelve female European Parliament aides have addressed a letter to Parliament President Antonio Tajani and other members of the assembly, saying that they had been victims of or eyewitnesses to sexual harassment by Parliament staff and legislators. The letter, which has been seen by ANSA, has been signed by at least 30 other people. The women cited the illegality of being harassment "in the elevator, in the halls and on missions". The letter came ahead of a European Parliament plenary session on Wednesday morning on preventive measures against sexual harassment and abuse in the EU with Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström. Following the worldwide #MeToo campaign of women speaking up on sexual harassment and abuse that they have faced and allegations against popular Hollywood producers, the commissioner was expected to be quizzed on what the EU is doing to combat sexual abuse and support and protect victims. A resolution is expected to be put to the vote on Thursday. In a press statement Monday, Parliament President Antonio Tajani said the Parliament has an advisory committee that "has not received any formal complaints about sexual harassment". However, the Brussels-based website Politico reported that: "four women who identified themselves as parliamentary staffers told POLITICO they had lodged complaints with the Parliament, including two alleged cases of rape by colleagues." It added that one "of the women who said she lodged a complaint with senior Parliament officials - an MEP's assistant who requested anonymity - said she had been raped by a member of parliamentary staff, and that she and her boss did not know where to turn after the incident." Tajani said late Wednesday that there would be a "zero tolerance" policy towards sexual harassment at the Brussels and Strasbourg assembly. "The parliament will continue to operate a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of abuse," he said. "We have to stamp this out," he said. Tajani said "if sanctions have to be meted out, I will inflict the toughest possible punishment on those who break our rules".