Election-law bill passes six key votes (2)

Rome, October 25 - A controversial bill for a new election law passed the first six key votes in the Senate on Wednesday, as the opposition anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) staged a big protest rally outside the Pantheon. The first four votes were confidence votes, while the fifth was a normal electronic vote. The sixth was a confidence vote again. A final vote has been set for Thursday, and will also not be a confidence vote. Article 1 of the so-called Rosatellum was approved with 150 votes in favour and 61 against, while article 2 went through with 151 votes in favour and 61 against, article 3 by 148 votes to 61, article four by 150 to 60, and article six by 145 to 17. The support of the ALA group, led by Silvio Berlusconi's former top aide Denis Verdini, was key to the passage of the votes. The bill, which has cleared the Lower House, is fiercely contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which argues it is designed to prevent it from winning next year's general election, and several smaller groups. The M5S has accused the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) of "aggravated fraud" over the bill. The M5S met outside the Pantheon to protest the bill Wednesday, with founder Beppe Grillo fulminating against it in the name of the "whole Italian people". Grillo said he was "here for the Italian people" as he arrived on a stage erected outside the iconic ancient Roman temple to all the gods. "Lower your banners, we are fighting a battle for all the Italian people," said Grillo, a comedian-turned-politician who recently turned the leadership of the movement over to Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio. Grillo said "we weren't able to stage a protest outside the Senate because they were afraid of us". He went on: "Let them do what they want, let them rig the election law, we shall overcome." He said the victory in next year's general election would be preceded by a win in the November 5 regional elections in Sicily. Grillo, Di Maio and the other M5S heavyweight, Alessandro Di Battista, put blindfolds over their eyes to protest against the election law and how it was being rammed through parlaiemnt by confidence votes. The M5S supporters - estimated by the M5S to be over 4,000 - in the square did the same. Grillo thanked the demonstrators who had come from all over Italy and the M5S Senators, who he said were "incredible, they're angrier than me". He rebuffed criticism of Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi, saying "Rome is so clean that I've had to dirty it myself". Di Battista warned President Sergio Mattarella not to sign the Rosatellum election-law bill into law, saying he had "already signed an unconstitutional bill, the Italicum, he's already been wrong once". "He should be very careful not to sign another unconstitutional law. I hope he thinks about it very, very well". Earlier ex-president Giorgio Napolitano told the Senate othat he would vote in favour of the confidence votes but he also stressed that he deemed it wrong to press Premier Paolo Gentiloni to put the bill to a confidence vote to help get it through parliament in time for it to be used for elections next year. "I judged it unusual and extremely improper to make the responsibility of a confidence vote that guarantees the intangibility of a proposal agreed on by several parties weigh on the premier," the former head of state said. He said that Gentiloni had been subjected to "strong pressure". Napolitano added that he was going to vote yes to the confidence votes for the sake of "stability" but warned that "rapidity must not compress the role of parliament" and said the "dilemma is not confidence or not but whether it is straining" democracy.