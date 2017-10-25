Grillo leads M5S protest agst election-law bill (2)

Rome, October 25 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said he was "here for the Italian people" at a protest outside the Pantheon Wednesday against an election-law bill being rammed through parliament. "Lower your banners, we are fighting a battle for al the Italian people," said Grillo, a comedian-turned-politician who recently turned the leadership of the movement over to Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio. Grillo said "we weren't able to stage a protest outside the Senate because they were afraid of us". He went on: "Let them do what they want, let them rig the election law, we shall overcome." He said the victory in next year's general election would be preceded by a win in the November 5 regional elections in Sicily. Grillo, Di Maio and the other M5S heavyweight, Alessandro Di Battista, put blindfolds over their eyes to protest against the election law and how it was being rammed through parlaiemnt by confidence votes. The M5S supporters - estimated by the M5S to be over 4,000 - in the square did the same. Grillo thanked the demonstrators who had come from all over Italy and the M5S Senators, who he said were "incredible, they're angrier than me". He rebuffed criticism of Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi, saying "Rome is so clean that I've had to dirty it myself". Di Battista warned President Sergio Mattarella not to sign the Rosatellum election-law bill into law, saying he had "already signed an unconstitutional bill, the Italicum, he's already been wrong once". "He should be very careful not to sign another unconstitutional law. I hope he thinks about it very, very well".