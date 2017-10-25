Row after Lotito says 'theatrics' about Synagogue visit

Rome, October 25 - Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito has caused a row by describing Tuesday's reparatory visit to Rome's synagogue after fans posted stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt as "theatrics we have to do". Lotito denied saying the phrase and said he would sue anyone who claimed he had said it. Democratic Party (PD) MP Dario Ginefra, sitting beside Lotito on a Monday night flight from Milan to Rome, backed the Lazio president, saying "I did not hear him say that" on the phone. But Rome daily Il Messaggero published a recording on which Lotito appeared to say the incriminated phrase. The flowers Lotito laid at the synagogue were thrown into the Tiber by persons unknown Wednesday. Meanwhile the number of people identified for putting up the stickers in the normally Roma-fan-filled Curva Sud during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari Sunday rose to 16, including two minors and several members of Lazio's hard-core 'Irriducibili' ultras. Lazio were in the Roma stand because their own curva had been shut due to racist abuse. Sports Minister Luca Lotti said Wednesday that the Italian government had prepared a response after his Israeli counterpart Miri Regev wrote expressing shock at the Lazio fans using the Holocaust victims's image to insult Roma followers. "We have already prepared the response to the Israeli minister," Lotti said. "We are shocked too. President (Sergio) Mattarella was right to draw attention to it. "The soccer league and the Jewish community were right to launch an initiative (against anti-Semitism) in the stadiums". Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said the episode "is nauseating and it is even more nauseating that some people are surprised at the stir it has caused". He said "you can't mock certain tragedies...irony is one thing and serious things another. "The tragedy of the Jewish people, of the Shoah and the fact they can even remotely be used as a subject of mockery make me physically ill".