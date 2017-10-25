Foggia

Migrant dies of cold after tent blown away

In Puglia

Migrant dies of cold after tent blown away

Foggia, October 25 - A young migrant died of hypothermia after his tent was blown away overnight in the countryside near Cerignola in Puglia. The man, who recently lost his home and car, had lost the use of one leg due to diabetes and had lived for a few days in a local hospital before being discharged and setting up the tent. Locals found him gasping for breath in a foetal position and called emergency services but they were unable to do anything for him.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33