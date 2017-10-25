Migrant dies of cold after tent blown away

Foggia
25/10/2017
Foggia, October 25 - A young migrant died of hypothermia after his tent was blown away overnight in the countryside near Cerignola in Puglia. The man, who recently lost his home and car, had lost the use of one leg due to diabetes and had lived for a few days in a local hospital before being discharged and setting up the tent. Locals found him gasping for breath in a foetal position and called emergency services but they were unable to do anything for him.
