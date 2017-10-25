Rome

Election-law bill passes first four confidence votes

Article 1, 2, 3, 4 of Rosatellum approved

Election-law bill passes first four confidence votes

Rome, October 25 - A controversial bill for a new election law passed the first four of five confidence votes in the Senate on Wednesday. Article 1 of the so-called Rosatellum was approved with 150 votes in favour and 61 against, while article 2 went through with 151 votes in favour and 61 against, article 3 by 148 votes to 61, and article four by 150 to 60. The bill, which has cleared the Lower House, is fiercely contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which argues it is designed to prevent it from winning next year's general election, and several smaller groups. The M5S has accused the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) of "aggravated fraud" over the bill.

