Cavallini indicted for Bologna station bombing (3)

Bologna, October 25 - Former NAR rightist terror group member Gilberto Cavallini was indicted Wednesday for the August 2, 1980 Bologna train station bombing that killed 85 people and injured 200. Cavallini is charged with helping convicted bombers and fellow NAR members Giuseppe Valerio Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini. The trial will start March 21. Cavallini was not present in the courtroom to hear the indictment being read out. The judge rejected the defence plea that Cavallini had already been tried for the same alleged crimes, rebuffing a double-indemnity bid. Cavallini has already been convicted for being part of an armed band in connection with the massacre. A dozen or so victims' relatives were present in the courtroom and voiced satisfaction with the ruling. Some 90 civil plaintiffs have filed suit including the Italian premier's office, the Emilia-Romagna regional government and Bologna city council. In arguing for the indictment, prosecutors reiterated that Cavallini helped prepare the attack by providing logistical support including lodgings, motor vehicles and fake documents to the other three. The Bologna massacre was a terrorist bombing of the Central Station at Bologna on the morning of 2 August 1980, carried out by the neo-fascist terrorist organization Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (Armed Revolutionary Groups), which has always denied any involvement. Other theories have been proposed, especially in correlation with the rightist 'strategy of tension' designed to keep the Italian Communist Party (PCI) out of power. The bombing is the fourth deadliest terrestrial terrorist attack in Western Europe behind the Nice attack in July 2016, the Paris attacks in November 2015, and the Madrid train bombings in March 2004.