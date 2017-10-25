Election-law bill passes first three confidence votes

Rome, October 25 - A controversial bill for a new election law passed the first three of five confidence votes in the Senate on Wednesday. Article 1 of the so-called Rosatellum was approved with 150 votes in favour and 61 against, while article 2 went through with 151 votes in favour and 61 against, and article 3 by 148 votes to 61. The bill, which has cleared the Lower House, is fiercely contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which argues it is designed to prevent it from winning next year's general election, and several smaller groups. The M5S has accused the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) of "aggravated fraud" over the bill.