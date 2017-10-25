BoI criterion is to safeguard autonomy - Padoan (3)

Rome, October 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's decision whether to give Ignazio Visco another term as Bank of Italy governor or appoint a successor will be "inspired by safeguarding the autonomy of the institute," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday. Padoan was answering a question from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on what criteria would be adopted for the choice. The ruling Democratic Party (PD) caused a stir last week by passing a motion criticising Visco's handling of Italy's banking crisis. PD member Gentiloni, who was said to have been surprised by the motion, immediately stressed the importance of safeguarding the central bank's autonomy and independence, as did President Sergio Mattarella, who will also have a say in the BoI appointment. In his reply to the M5S, Padoan stressed that the procedure envisages that the appointment of the Bank of Italy governor should happen "with a decree of the president of the republic, upon the proposal of the premier, after a deliberation of the cabinet, having heard from the higher council" of the BoI. Within this framework, he said, the premier will make his choice on the basis of "the prerogatives attributed to him" which will be "exclusively inspired" by safeguarding the autonomy of the institute.