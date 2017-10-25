Cavallini indicted for Bologna station bombing (2)

Bologna, October 25 - Former NAR rightist terror group member Gilberto Cavallini was indicted Wednesday for the August 2, 1980 Bologna train station bombing that killed 85 people and injured 200. Cavallini is charged with helping convicted bombers Giuseppe Valerio Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini. The trial will start March 21. The Bologna massacre was a terrorist bombing of the Central Station at Bologna on the morning of 2 August 1980, carried out by the neo-fascist terrorist organization Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (Armed Revolutionary Groups), which has always denied any involvement. Other theories have been proposed, especially in correlation with the rightist 'strategy of tension' designed to keep the Italian Communist Party (PCI) out of power.