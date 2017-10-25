Bologna

Cavallini indicted for Bologna station bombing (2)

'Helped fellow NAR members Fioravanti, Mambro, Ciavardini'

Bologna, October 25 - Former NAR rightist terror group member Gilberto Cavallini was indicted Wednesday for the August 2, 1980 Bologna train station bombing that killed 85 people and injured 200. Cavallini is charged with helping convicted bombers Giuseppe Valerio Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini. The trial will start March 21. The Bologna massacre was a terrorist bombing of the Central Station at Bologna on the morning of 2 August 1980, carried out by the neo-fascist terrorist organization Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (Armed Revolutionary Groups), which has always denied any involvement. Other theories have been proposed, especially in correlation with the rightist 'strategy of tension' designed to keep the Italian Communist Party (PCI) out of power.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33