FAO highlights food security's importance for WTO conference

Rome, October 25 - The Rome-based United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has stressed that measures that benefit poor family farmers should be a priority in global trade negotiations at the World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in December in Buenos Aires. While subjects such as e-commerce are expected to be high on the agenda, rapidly expanding international food trade remains a critical issue and gained substantial momentum after the agreement at the last Conference - in Nairobi in 2015 - to eliminate agricultural export subsidies, the FAO said. "We should aim to produce an outcome that will be a step closer towards an inclusive, balanced and equitable global trading system," FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva said Tuesday. A top priority is prioritize global agreements over the bilateral and regional trade instruments that have proliferated in recent years, he added in remarks to an event organized under the aegis of the Committee on Commodity Problems (CCP). While family farmers produce 80% of the world's food, many also suffer from hunger and rely on both import and export possibilities for food security and as a path out of poverty, he noted, adding that it is imperative that policies and rules avoid trade-distorting effects that harm them. The CCP, FAO's oldest technical committee comprising more than 100 members who meet every two years, offers an intergovernmental forum for Members to debate important issues related to commodity markets and policy developments. The Nairobi agreement on eliminating agricultural export subsidies was "the most significant reform" of global rules on agriculture trade for 20 years and will help level the playing field to the benefit of farmers and exporters in developing and least-developed countries, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo told the CCP delegates.