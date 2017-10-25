Rome

Almost half women's pensions below 1,000 euros - ISTAT (2)

Average 455 euros a month, less than men

Almost half women's pensions below 1,000 euros - ISTAT (2)

Rome, October 25 - Almost half Italy's women pensioners, 46.7%, are getting less than 1,000 euros a month compared to just 29.6% of men, statistics agency ISTAT said Wednesday. In 2016, ISTAT said, the majority of pensioners (52.7%, or 8.2 million) were women but they received a "notably inferior" cheque compared to men: 1,137 euros against 1,592 euros", or 455 euros less. The data was contained in a report ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva sent to the Lower House Constitutional Affairs Committee, on the occasion of a hearing. ISTAT on Tuesday said life expectancy had risen by five months so the pension age could rise to 67 in 2019, stoking union ire.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

Assenteismo, sette arresti al Comune

di Giuseppe Toscano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33