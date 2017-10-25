Almost half women's pensions below 1,000 euros - ISTAT (2)

Rome, October 25 - Almost half Italy's women pensioners, 46.7%, are getting less than 1,000 euros a month compared to just 29.6% of men, statistics agency ISTAT said Wednesday. In 2016, ISTAT said, the majority of pensioners (52.7%, or 8.2 million) were women but they received a "notably inferior" cheque compared to men: 1,137 euros against 1,592 euros", or 455 euros less. The data was contained in a report ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva sent to the Lower House Constitutional Affairs Committee, on the occasion of a hearing. ISTAT on Tuesday said life expectancy had risen by five months so the pension age could rise to 67 in 2019, stoking union ire.