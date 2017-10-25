Thief slaying no longer murder but excessive defence (3)

Lodi, October 25 - Prosecutors in Lodi on Wednesday wound up a probe against Mario Cattaneo, a trattoria owner at Casaletto Lodigiano who killed a 32-year-old Romanian after a fight with thieves on March 10. The prosecutor said she had downgraded the charge against Cattaneo from murder to culpable excess in self-defence. The lawyer of 67-year-old Cattaneo said he would present a defence document saying that his client went down into his courtyard, carrying his hunting rifle to protect himself and his family and without the intention of opening fire. The gun went off during a struggle with the thieves, the document will say. Traces of blood were found on the fence of the restaurant and bar where the Romanian burglar was shot dead. Police established that the blood belonged to the burglar, 28-year-old Petru Ungureanu, and not one of his accomplices. Ungureanu's body was found about 100 yards from the fence. An autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot to the back. Police said they thought the shot had come from very close, appearing to support restaurant owner Cattaneo's contention it went off during a struggle. One witness, a neighbour, reportedly said he heard two shots but this has not been confirmed. The original possible murder charge against Cattaneo spurred the rightwing populist Northern League (LN) to hold a rally in Verona April 25 to urge parliament to speed passage of a bill expanding the right to self defence against criminals. LN leader Matteo Salvini said: "I hope no one finds himself faced with someone masked and armed, but parliament has been holding up a bill on boosting self-defence rights for four years." He said "we will be in Verona to rally decent Italians who don't want to be gunmen but expect to be able to defend themselves if attacked. A country is free if it can defend itself. My model is not the US but the Swiss".