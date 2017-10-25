Rome

Pasta makes you happy, expert says on World Pasta Day

Helps you sleep, lose weight says nutritionist

Pasta makes you happy, expert says on World Pasta Day

Rome, October 25 - Pasta makes you happy, helps you sleep and helps you lose weight, an expert said on World Pasta Day Wednesday. "Enough of the false myths about pasta: It's not true you can't it in the evening, and why should you ever deprive youself of a nice carbonara? It stimulates the thyroid gland and also boost mood," said endocrinologist and nutritionist Serena Missori. On Wednesday Barilla gave an award to the creators of "the pasta of the future" after a competition involving 680 designers from 124 countries. Pasta maker's association AIDEPI said the most popular pasta form was spaghetti. If Italy was the place to be on pasta day, with free tasting all over the Bel Paese, the iconic dish of the Mediterranean diet was also celebrated worldwide with the hashtags #WorldPastaDay and #Spaghetti. One of the events was a farmers' market serving fettuccine in San Diego. According to the latest survey, one in five Italians enjoys homemade pasta.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33