Pasta makes you happy, expert says on World Pasta Day

Rome, October 25 - Pasta makes you happy, helps you sleep and helps you lose weight, an expert said on World Pasta Day Wednesday. "Enough of the false myths about pasta: It's not true you can't it in the evening, and why should you ever deprive youself of a nice carbonara? It stimulates the thyroid gland and also boost mood," said endocrinologist and nutritionist Serena Missori. On Wednesday Barilla gave an award to the creators of "the pasta of the future" after a competition involving 680 designers from 124 countries. Pasta maker's association AIDEPI said the most popular pasta form was spaghetti. If Italy was the place to be on pasta day, with free tasting all over the Bel Paese, the iconic dish of the Mediterranean diet was also celebrated worldwide with the hashtags #WorldPastaDay and #Spaghetti. One of the events was a farmers' market serving fettuccine in San Diego. According to the latest survey, one in five Italians enjoys homemade pasta.