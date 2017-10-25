Rome

Postpone rise in retirement age - Martina (2)

Not all workers are the same, says agriculture minister

Postpone rise in retirement age - Martina (2)

Rome, October 25 - Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina, the deputy secretary of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Wednesday called for a postponement in a rise in the retirement age to 67. The rise is set to kick in in 2019 on the basis of an automatic mechanism after statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday that the life expectancy of the average 65-year-old had risen by five months. "Not all workers are the same," Martina said. "And not all workers have the same life expectancy due to the jobs they do. "The rules on the automatic increase of the pension age wanted by the (Silvio) Berlusconi government and amended by the (Mario) Monti government should be revised and for this reason it is necessary to delay the coming into effect of the mechanism".

