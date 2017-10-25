9 probed for 'false' GTT accounts (2)

Turin, October 25 - Nine people were placed under investigation Wednesday into a probe into suspected false accounting at GTT, Turin's local transport company, local political sources said. Among those probed are GTT Chairman Walter Ceresa. The finance guards' probe concerns the 2015 budget and hinges on 29 million euros in interest owed to GTT by the city council, which the council does not recognise. Among the other people probed are members of the GTT board, three internal auditors, two GTT managers and the representative of an auditing company, judicial sources said. Those under investigation are, as well as Ceresa: board members Gianmarco Montanari ed Elisabetta Bove; internal auditors Gino Marzari, Mariangela Bruneri and Stefano Rigon; financial services manager Claudio Conforti and legal office manager Gabriele Bonfanti; and Piero Del Lorenzi from the PWC auditing company.