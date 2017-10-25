St. John Paul II relics stolen near Brescia

Brescia
25/10/2017
Brescia, October 25 - Relics containing the blood of Saint John Paul II and bone fragments from the body of Polish martyr Jerzy Popieluszko have been stolen from the Montecastello Sanctuary in Tignale, on the Brescia side of Lake Garda. Popieluszko was a Polish Roman Catholic priest associated with the opposition Solidarity trade union in communist Poland and recognized as a martyr by the Church. The news was reported by the local paper Bresciaoggi. The thieves reportedly pretended to be tourists to enter the monastery and then stole the relics from the main altar near the evening closing time. The custodian discovered that they were missing only the next day.
