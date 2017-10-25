Lotito denies saying 'theatrics' on Synagogue visit

Rome

Rome, October 25 - Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito on Wednesday denied describing Tuesday's reparatory visit to Rome's synagogue after fans posted stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt as "theatrics we have to do". Lotito said he would sue anyone who claimed he had said it. Democratic Party (PD) MP Dario Ginefra, sitting beside Lotito on a Monday night flight from Milan to Rome, backed the Lazio president, saying "I did not hear him say that" on the phone. But Rome daily Il Messaggero published a recording on which Lotito appeared to say the incriminated phrase. The flowers Lotito laid at the synagogue were thrown into the Tiber by persons unknown Wednesday. Meanwhile the number of people identified for putting up the stickers rose to 16, including two minors and several members of Lazio's hard-core 'Irriducibili' ultras.

