Rome

Top court rejects challenge to govt pension rise (2)

Constitutional Court says 'not unreasonable balance'

Top court rejects challenge to govt pension rise (2)

Rome, October 25 - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge against a government mechanism to raise pensions to account for the higher cost of living. The court said that the so-called Poletti bonus, named after Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti, struck a "not unreasonable balance between the rights of pensioners and public-finance demands". Pensions and social security agency INPS said that it would cost the State around 30 billion euros if the Poletti bonus were declared unconstitutional.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33