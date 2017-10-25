Top court rejects challenge to govt pension rise (2)

Rome
25/10/2017
Rome, October 25 - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge against a government mechanism to raise pensions to account for the higher cost of living. The court said that the so-called Poletti bonus, named after Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti, struck a "not unreasonable balance between the rights of pensioners and public-finance demands". Pensions and social security agency INPS said that it would cost the State around 30 billion euros if the Poletti bonus were declared unconstitutional.
