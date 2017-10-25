Another trial for Formigoni in Milan

Milan, October 25 - Former Lombardy Governor Roberto Formigoni, a Senator for the centrist AP party, will have to face a new corruption trial after a six-year conviction for the so-called Maugeri case. A Milan judge on Wednesday indicted Formigoni along with several other people in relation to a probe into alleged health sector bribes. At the centre of the probe are Formigoni's relations with former Lombardy councillor Massimo Gianluca Guarischi, who was given a five-year term.