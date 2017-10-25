Milan

Another trial for Formigoni in Milan

Indicted over alleged health sector bribes

Another trial for Formigoni in Milan

Milan, October 25 - Former Lombardy Governor Roberto Formigoni, a Senator for the centrist AP party, will have to face a new corruption trial after a six-year conviction for the so-called Maugeri case. A Milan judge on Wednesday indicted Formigoni along with several other people in relation to a probe into alleged health sector bribes. At the centre of the probe are Formigoni's relations with former Lombardy councillor Massimo Gianluca Guarischi, who was given a five-year term.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33