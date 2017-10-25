Cerberus interested in Alitalia - FT (2)

Rome, October 25 - American private equity group Cerberus Capital Management has told Alitalia that it is interested in buying the airline, even though it did not present a bid as part of the formal public tender process, the Financial Times online reported Wednesday. It said Cerberus did not present an offer as it considered the terms of the tender too restrictive. It reportedly said it was interested if the company, which is in extraordinary administration, could be comprehensively restructured. Cerberus is reportedly willing to invest between 100 million euros and 400 million euros to gain control of Alitalia. Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson, meanwhile, confirmed the German company's interest in a "new Alitalia" but reiterated that it would not buy the troubled airline as it is now, saying this was "out of the question. He added that he saw the Italian market as "very interesting". Lufthansa and EasyJet are among the seven bidders for Alitalia in the formal sale process.