Buying Alitalia 'as is now' out of question-Lufthansa

Rome
25/10/2017
Rome, October 25 - Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson on Wednesday confirmed the German company's interest in a "new Alitalia" but reiterated that it would not buy the troubled airline as it is now, saying this was "out of the question. He added that he saw the Italian market as "very interesting".
