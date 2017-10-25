Pescara

'We're shocked too,' says minister after letter from counterpart

Response to Israel about Anne Frank slur ready-Lotti (2)

Pescara, October 25 - Sports Minister Luca Lotti said Wednesday that the Italian government had prepared a response after his Israeli counterpart Miri Regev wrote expressing shock at Lazio fans using Anne Frank's image to insult followers of AS Roma at the weekend. "We have already prepared the response to the Israeli minister," Lotti said. "We are shocked too. President (Sergio) Mattarella was right to draw attention to it. "The soccer league and the Jewish community were right to launch an initiative (against anti-Semitism) in the stadiums".

