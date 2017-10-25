Wrong to put confidence burden on premier - Napolitano

Rome, October 25 - Ex-president Giorgio Napolitano told the Senate on Wednesday that he would vote in favour of a confidence vote on a bill for a new election law. But he also stressed that he deemed it wrong to press Premier Paolo Gentiloni to put the bill to a confidence vote to help get it through parliament in time for it to be used for elections next year. "I judged it unusual and extremely improper to make the responsibility of a confidence vote that guarantees the intangibility of a proposal agreed on by several parties weigh on the premier," the former head of state said.