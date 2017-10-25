Anti-terror probe into Naples fake-docs workshop (2)

Naples
Naples, October 25 - Naples municipal police on Wednesday conducted an operation that uncovered an illegal workshop producing fake documents. Anti-terrorism investigators are at work after around 7,500 fake documents were found, many ready for use, in a building in the area of the central Piazza Garibaldi area. A Ghanaian national, Mohammed Alì Tahiru, was arrested after allegedly being caught 'red-handed' in the workshop.
