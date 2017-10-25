Naples

Anti-terror probe into Naples fake-docs workshop (2)

Ghanian nation caught 'red handed' by Neapolitan cops

Anti-terror probe into Naples fake-docs workshop (2)

Naples, October 25 - Naples municipal police on Wednesday conducted an operation that uncovered an illegal workshop producing fake documents. Anti-terrorism investigators are at work after around 7,500 fake documents were found, many ready for use, in a building in the area of the central Piazza Garibaldi area. A Ghanaian national, Mohammed Alì Tahiru, was arrested after allegedly being caught 'red-handed' in the workshop.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33