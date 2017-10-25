Debate on election-law bill ahead of confidence votes

Rome, October 25 - The Senate resumed work on a controversial bill for a new election law on Wednesday with a general debate on the floor of the Upper House. The bill, which has cleared the Lower House, is set to be put to five confidence votes in a bid to push it through the Senate, where the numbers are tight. The so-called Rosatellum bill is fiercely contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which argues it is designed to prevent it from winning next year's general election, and several smaller groups. The M5S has accused the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) of "aggravated fraud" over the bill.