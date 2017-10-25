Rome

'I'm innocent, left group before murders,' Battisti says (2)

Homicide convict says has 'compassion for victims'

Rome, October 25 - Italian former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti, who is facing extradition to Italy from Brazil for four 1970s murders, on Wednesday reiterated his innocence and described the armed struggle as "suicide". Battisti, 62, is wanted in Italy to serve two life terms for the four murders committed in the 'Years of Lead' of rightist and leftist terror. "Luckily I left the group before the murders began," Battisti told state broadcaster RAI's radio news programme Gr1 on Wednesday in reference to the leftist militant group Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC) to which he belonged. He also distanced himself from the armed struggle, saying he had taken part "indirectly in ideas that led to madness, to a dead-end street". Battisti said he felt "compassion towards the victims", recalling his age and that he has "a wife and children, grandchildren, I am already a grandfather". On the episode in early October that allegedly saw him trying to leave Brazil Battisti claimed he had been set up. "Someone wanted to take me to the border with Bolivia, it was a trap," he said. The Brazilian supreme court on Tuesday put off till next week its ruling on Battisti's lawyers' 'habeas corpus' plea after the federal prosecutor asked for more time to prepare his case. The court is expected to lift Battisti's political-refugee status, granted by former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva in 2010. Then the final word would be up to Brazilian President Michel Temer, who reportedly backs Battisti's extradition.

