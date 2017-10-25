Rome

Industrial orders up 8.7% in Aug on July - ISTAT (2)

Turnover up 2%

Rome, October 25 - Industrial orders increased 8.7% in August with respect to July, while turnover rose 2%, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said the orders were up by an average of 5.4% over the last three months. It said turnover was up 3.4% with respect to August 2016 while orders were up 12.2% year-on-year, according to unadjusted data.

