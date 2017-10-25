Soccer: Inter fend off Samp comeback to go top

Rome
25/10/2017
Rome, October 25 - Inter Milan held off a late comeback to beat Sampdoria 3-2 on Tuesday and go top of Serie A. Napoli, who are one point behind Inter on 25, can regain the lead by beating Genoa on Wednesday. Inter went 3-0 up thanks to a goal by Milan Skriniar and a Mauro Icardi double. But the visitors made for an edgy finish by cutting the lead with goals by Dawid Kownacki and Fabio Quagliarella. The mascots were given copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and Primo Levi's If This is a Man following anti-Semitic acts by Lazio fans at the weekend that sparked widespread outrage.
