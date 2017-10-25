Cerberus interested in Alitalia - FT

Rome
25/10/2017
Rome, October 25 - American private equity group Cerberus Capital Management has told Alitalia that it is interested in buying the airline, even though it did not present a bid as part of the formal public tender process, the Financial Times online reported Wednesday. It said Cerberus did not present an offer as it considered the terms of the tender too restrictive.
