Rome

Cerberus interested in Alitalia - FT

American fund did not present bid in formal sale process

Cerberus interested in Alitalia - FT

Rome, October 25 - American private equity group Cerberus Capital Management has told Alitalia that it is interested in buying the airline, even though it did not present a bid as part of the formal public tender process, the Financial Times online reported Wednesday. It said Cerberus did not present an offer as it considered the terms of the tender too restrictive.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Frizzi colto da malore durante registrazione Eredità

Frizzi colto da malore, non è grave

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Incidenti in tangenziale, uscita obbligatoria Messina Centro direzione Palermo

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33