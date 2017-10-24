Woman, 21, 'sweats' blood from hands and face

Rome, October 24 - A 21-year-old Italian woman is 'sweating blood' from her hands and face because of a very rare condition, two Florence University researchers write in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. There are only three other cases of the disease, dubbed 'haematoidrosis', in the literature, they said. The woman came to the Florence hospital when she had already had the symptoms for three years, they said. She said the phenomenon was more intense when she was stressed.