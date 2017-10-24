Unions No to automatic pension age hike (4)

Rome, October 24 - Italy's Big Three trade union federations on Tuesday came out against an automatic hike in the pension age to 67 by 2019 and said that the government should uphold commitments on differentiating between different kinds of jobs. "They should take into account the differences in life expectancy and the impact of jobs," said CGIL, CISL and UIL in a joint statement. CGIL leader Susanna Camusso said "it is indispensable to stop the madness of a perverse automatism which leads to periodically worsening the pension age of workers". Noting that statistics agency ISTAT had recorded a rise in life expectancy of five months, she said "the government must block this before a wrong and out-of-control automatism continues to produce debatable effects". Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia responded to the unions by saying the government "has already done a lot, by earmarking funds in the last budget for the APE early retirement scheme and on workers who start their careers early". She told ANSA that, with the new budget, "we are ensuring the resources for the renewal of contracts." She also said "the priority for all, at this moment, is to use these resources in the best way possible. "We have to give rights to the citizens concerned, who are many," she said. The rise in the pension age to 67 was contained in a controversial 2011 pension reform named after then labour minister Elsa Fornero. Unions and political parties led by the rightwing populist Northern League have been campaigning to get the reform reversed and bring the pension age back down. They have also stressed that a difference must be made between especially arduous manual jobs such as labouring and white-collar jobs. CGIL is Italy's biggest and most leftwing union. It is linked to the Democratic Party and other leftwing parties. CISL is inspired by Christian Democracy. UIL is inspired by Social Democracy.