Corpses found in Chivasso countryside, killed after fleeing

Chivasso (Turin), October 24 - Two Romanian shepherds were killed by being struck with a blunt object several times. The two, aged 28 and 38, were found dead in the countryside near Castelrosso, a district of Chivasso near Turin in northern Italy. Carabinieri say that the two had fled after their camper was set on fire. The corpses were found about 500 meters from each other, as if they had fled in opposite directions.

