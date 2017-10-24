Oppositions protest election-law confidence votes (4)

Rome, October 24 - Italy's opposition parties on Tuesday protested the government's decision to table five confidence votes on the Rosatellum 2.0 election-law bill to push it through the Senate. Senators from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) put blindfolds on and the Italian Left (SI) caucus leader Loredana De Petris occupied Speaker Pietro Grasso's chair during a pause in the debate. The M5S Senators then proceeded to occupy the government seats in the upper house. Eight M5S Senators refused to budge, preventing debate in the Senate from going ahead. This was despite the fact that the Senate whips meeting was over, enabling debate to restart, political sources said. Centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) Senators also voiced their loud disagreement with the confidence votes, accusing the government of high-handedness. Meanwhile the leftwing Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP) said Tuesday it was "formally" leaving the government majority because of the government's decision to table five confidence votes on the Rosatellum 2.0 election-law bill. "We are going to vote against these confidence votes and therefore as MDP we will formally leave this majority" said MDP Senate Whip Cecilia Guerra. The first confidence vote was tabled for tomorrow at 14:00, political sources said. The government already resorted to confidence votes to ram the bill through the Lower House, spurring accusations that it was riding roughshod over democratic processes. The bill, which is named after Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Ettore Rosato, would introduce a two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post system. The M5S have said the law, which encourages parties to team up into coalitions, has been designed specifically to keep them out of power. According to Italian analysts, no party or coalition will win a majority under the proposed system.