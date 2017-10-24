Oppositions protest election-law confidence votes (2)

Rome, October 24 - Italy's opposition parties on Tuesday protested the government's decision to table five confidence votes on the Rosatellum 2.0 election-law bill to push it through the Senate. Senators from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) put blindfolds on and the Italian Left (SI) caucus leader Loredana De Petris occupied Speaker Pietro Grasso's chair during a pause in the debate. The government already resorted to confidence votes to ram the bill through the Lower House. The bill, which is named after Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Ettore Rosato, would introduce a two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post system. The M5S have said the law, which encourages parties to team up into coalitions, has been designed specifically to keep them out of power. According to Italian analysts, no party or coalition will win a majority under the proposed system.