EX-MPS execs Profumo, Viola in fresh probe (2)

Rome, October 24 - Milan prosecutors have opened a fresh probe against Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola for hampering oversight activities in their previous capacities as respectively president and CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank, judicial sources said Tuesday. The pair are already under investigation for false accounting and share-rigging. Profuno and Viola have been questioned in the fresh probe. On May 15 Milan prosecutors requested the indictment of former MPS President Profumo and ex-CEO Viola, as well as the former chair of the council of auditors, Paolo Salvadori, on charges of false accounting and share-rigging. A Milan judge in April instructed prosecutors to try to indict Profumo and Viola after prosecutors had asked to shelve the case against the pair. Profumo and Viola said they were innocent of the charges. "I am sure my actions were correct," said Profumo. MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest lender, has endured a string of probes and financial woes that forced the government to launch a precautionary recapitalisation to offset bad loans that helped place it last in a European Central Bank stress test in the summer of 2016. photo: Profumo (L) and Viola