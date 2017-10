Oppositions protest election-law confidence votes

Rome, October 24 - Italy's opposition parties on Tuesday protested the government's decision to table five confidence votes on the Rosatellum 2.0 election-law bill to push it through the Senate. Senators from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement put blindfolds on and the Italian Left (SI) caucus leader Loredana De Petris occupied Speaker Pietro Grasso's chair during a pause in the debate. The government already resorted to confidence votes to ram the bill through the Lower House.