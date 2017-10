Brazil court rules Battisti shd stay free

Rio de Janeiro, October 24 - A Brazilian regional federal court on Tuesday ruled that Italian former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti should remain free, Brazilian media reported. Battisti, 62, wanted in Italy for four 1970s murders, was freed by a Sao Paulo court on October 7 on condition he presented himself to magistrates every month and did not leave his area of residence. The former terrorist had been arrested for illegal currency trafficking and money laundering when he was stopped from entering Bolivia in a taxi.