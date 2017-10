Soccer: 'Gypsy' banner agst new Benevento coach De Zerbi

Naples, October 24 - A "De Zerbi gypsy" banner was left at Benevento's ground overnight in a protest against new coach Roberto De Zerbi. De Zerbi was named coach replacing Marco Baroni after Benevento lost their ninth straight game in Serie A. The banner was seen as a sign that some fans have not forgiven former Palermo manager De Zerbi for acrimonious comments made when his then team Foggia was fighting Benevento for promotion to Serie B in 2015-16. DIGOS security police confiscated the banner.