Unions No to automatic pension age hike (2)

Rome, October 24 - Italy's Big Three trade union federations on Tuesday came out against an automatic hike in the pension age to 67 by 2019 and said that the government should uphold commitments on differentiating between different kinds of jobs. "They should take into account the differences in life expectancy and the impact of jobs," said CGIL, CISL and UIL in a joint statement. The rise in the pension age to 67 was contained in a controversial 2011 pension reform named after then labour minister Elsa Fornero. Unions and political parties led by the rightwing populist Northern League have been campaigning to get the reform reversed and bring the pension age back down. They have also stressed that a difference must be made between especially arduous manual jobs such as labouring and white-collar jobs. CGIL is Italy's biggest and most leftwing union. It is linked to the Democratic Party and other leftwing parties. CISL is inspired by Christian Democracy. UIL is inspired by Social Democracy.