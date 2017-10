Frizzi has bad turn during recording of 'Eredità' (3)

Rome, October 24 - Popular TV presenter Fabrizio Frizzi had a bad turn yesterday during the recording of his prime-time quiz 'L'eredità' (The Inheritance), sources said Tuesday. Frizzi, 59, was taken to hospital, they said. According to initial reports Frizzi is not in a serious condition. Sources said he had had a slight ischaemia. He was said to be conscious and feeling relatively OK. Doctors are running him through a barrage of tests, medical sources said. RAI State broadcaster said Frizzi was in a "stable" condition and undergoing tests at Rome's Umberto I Hospital. RAI Director-General Mario Orfeo visited him last night and this morning, RAI said. "We spoke and joked," said Orfeo on his way out of the hospital Tuesday morning.