Ready for other referenda says Salvini (2)

Milan, October 24 - Anti-immigrant-anti-euro Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said the LN was "already working", after Sunday's autonomy referenda in Lombardy and Veneto, "for Puglia, Piedmont, Abruzzo and Emilia Romagna". He said "I want a politics that spends less and better". The LN Governor of Lombardy, Roberto Maroni, meanwhile said ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi had "understood that the PD was wrong to keep a closed position in Lombardy, that's what's called seeing sense". Luca Zaia, governor of nearby Veneto, meanwhile welcomed Premier Paolo Gentiloni's statement that he wanted to avoid "lacerations" and Constitutional methods had to be followed for autonomy talks. "We will make all our proposals within the framework of the Constitution," Zaia said.