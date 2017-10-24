Pizzetti offers election-law confidence-vote deal (2)

Rome, October 24 - Relations with Parliament Undersecretary Luciano Pizzetti said Tuesday that the government might be willing not to use confidence votes on a bill for a new election law if parties opposed to it agreed not to file for secret ballots. The controversial 'Rosatellum 2.0' bill was pushed through the Lower House with the help of confidence votes and more are expected in the Senate, where the numbers are even tighter. "If they do not call for secret votes, we will seriously think about whether or not to put it to confidence votes," Pizzetti said.