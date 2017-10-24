Rome

Pizzetti offers election-law confidence-vote deal (2)

Minister says opposition should drop secret votes

Pizzetti offers election-law confidence-vote deal (2)

Rome, October 24 - Relations with Parliament Undersecretary Luciano Pizzetti said Tuesday that the government might be willing not to use confidence votes on a bill for a new election law if parties opposed to it agreed not to file for secret ballots. The controversial 'Rosatellum 2.0' bill was pushed through the Lower House with the help of confidence votes and more are expected in the Senate, where the numbers are even tighter. "If they do not call for secret votes, we will seriously think about whether or not to put it to confidence votes," Pizzetti said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

di Emilia Pisani

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

di Margherita Esposito

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33