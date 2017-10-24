Rome

Some Anne Frank slur culprits identified (2)

Use of video surveillance used

Some Anne Frank slur culprits identified (2)

Rome, October 24 - Some of the people responsible for attaching manipulated images of Anne Frank wearing an AS Roma shirt at the Stadio Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari have been identified, sources said Tuesday. They were identified by police examining video footage, the sources said. Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the case. Extracts from the Diary of Anne Frank will be read during a minute of reflection before this week's set of midweek football fixtures, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has decided in an anti-Semitism move agree with the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI). The Serie A league, meanwhile, said the team captains should give a copy of the book, along with Primo Levi's 'If This Is a Man', to the mascots who will accompany the teams on the pitch.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

di Emilia Pisani

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

di Margherita Esposito

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33