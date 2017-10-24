Some Anne Frank slur culprits identified (2)

Rome
24/10/2017
Rome, October 24 - Some of the people responsible for attaching manipulated images of Anne Frank wearing an AS Roma shirt at the Stadio Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari have been identified, sources said Tuesday. They were identified by police examining video footage, the sources said. Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the case. Extracts from the Diary of Anne Frank will be read during a minute of reflection before this week's set of midweek football fixtures, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has decided in an anti-Semitism move agree with the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI). The Serie A league, meanwhile, said the team captains should give a copy of the book, along with Primo Levi's 'If This Is a Man', to the mascots who will accompany the teams on the pitch.
