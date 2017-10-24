Di Maio says wd talk with Boschi with savers (3)

Catania, October 24 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday he has "no problem taking part in a discussion with (Cabinet Secretary) Maria Elena Boschi, after November 5 because now I'm busy with the Sicilian elections...let it be a townhall-style affair, preferably in a square in front of Banca Etruria with the savers, that way she'll be able to tell her side of the story to them too". Di Maio was speaking after Boschi on Monday challenged him to a debate on Italy's banking crisis after he called her and ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi "persecutors" of Italian savers. On Tuesday Boschi renewed the call, challenging Di Maio to debate her to debate her on RAI State broadcaster's prime-time chat show Porta Porta. "Dear Di Maio," she wrote on Twitter, " why are you afraid of facing me in front of a few million Italians? Porta a Porta on Rai1 is waiting for us #giveusthedate". On Monday Di Maio said Renzi "massacred savers and now wants to be their champion, adding "he and Boschi are the persecutors of Italian current-account holders, not the saviours". Di Maio said "when they do their media show on (Governor Ignazio Visco) and the Bank of Italy to show they want to safeguard savers, they should remember that when they were in power not only did they favour the banks but in 20 minutes they passed a decree to save Boschi's bank and leave thousands of savers destitute". Banca Etruria, where Boschi's father Pier Luigi was vice president, was one of four regional lenders rescued in a bail-out that left many savers holding worthless bonds. One Banca Etruria former bondholder, Luigino d'Angelo, killed himself. The government subsequently had to pass measures to compensate the savers who had been tricked into buying risky junior bonds. The other banks were Banca Marche, Cassa di Risparmo della Provincia di Chieti (CariChieti) and Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Ferrara (CariFe). They were saved, turned into good banks and taken over by bigger lenders. The row between Di Maio and Boschi comes after a PD motion against renewing Visco's mandate caused a storm, with Premier Paolo Gentiloni and President Sergio Mattarella stressing the need to strenuously protect the central bank's autonomy and independence. The government is set to meet soon to weigh whether to renew Visco's term or appoint a successor. The PD motion criticised Visco for not acting "incisively" enough to stem the banking crisis, which also included the failure of two Veneto banks and the government's expensive bailout of Italy's no.3 and the world's oldest lender, Monte dei paschi di Siena (MPS).