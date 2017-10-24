Rome

Maroni 'wrong-footed' by Zaia special status petition

Lombardy governor says supports Veneto colleague

Rome, October 24 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni has admitted he was surprised that his Veneto colleague Luca Zaia has requested his region be granted special statute status after Sunday's autonomy referenda. "It wrong-footed me a bit," Maroni, a member of the Northern League like Zaia, told La Repubblica. "This move was not agreed... Now there is one problem within the League and another with the government. "Now it is difficult to conduct a battle together". Maroni appeared to play down the comments later, saying "I don't criticise Zaia, I support him". The Lombardy governor said he expects to have autonomy talks with Premier Paolo Gentiloni "within two, three weeks".

