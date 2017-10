Lazio to wear Anne Frank shirts at Bologna

Rome, October 24 - Lazio will wear shirts with the image of Anne Frank on them during the warm-up for their Serie A match at Bologna on Wednesday, sources said Tuesday. The move was ordered by Chairman Claudio Lotito after a group of ultra fans used an image of the Holocaust victim to insult AS Roma followers. The club had already said it was willing go along with ex-premier Matteo Renzi's proposal for players to wear the Star of David.