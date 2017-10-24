Gentiloni ready for steps on autonomy, no lacerations (2)

Venice
24/10/2017
Venice, October 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that he was "ready to make steps forward" following the referenda in Veneto and Lombardy at the weekend calling for greater autonomy. "I look on the debate opened by the referendum on the issue of autonomy with interest, respect and availability," Gentiloni said in Marghera, Venice. "We do not need more social lacerations, we need to stitch up the lacerations that the crisis caused," he added.
